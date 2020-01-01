Has QUALCOMM (QCOM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of QUALCOMM (QCOM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

QUALCOMM is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 631 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. QCOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM's full-year earnings has moved 5.72% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, QCOM has returned 55.03% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have an average of 0%. This means that QUALCOMM is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, QCOM is a member of the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

QCOM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.