Has Qorvo (QRVO) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Qorvo (QRVO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of QRVO and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Qorvo is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. QRVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QRVO's full-year earnings has moved 21.51% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, QRVO has gained about 9.80% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.65% on average. This means that Qorvo is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, QRVO is a member of the Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.18% so far this year, so QRVO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to QRVO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

