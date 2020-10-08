Has QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

QIAGEN N.V. is one of 933 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QGEN's full-year earnings has moved 22.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that QGEN has returned about 60.89% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.76% on average. This means that QIAGEN N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, QGEN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 416 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.08% this year, meaning that QGEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on QGEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

