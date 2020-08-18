Has QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

QIAGEN N.V. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QGEN's full-year earnings has moved 19.69% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, QGEN has gained about 51.92% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.55%. As we can see, QIAGEN N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, QGEN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.26% this year, meaning that QGEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to QGEN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

