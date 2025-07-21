HAS Q2 Earnings on Deck: Will Consumer Product Drag Its Results?

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 23, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.2%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a decline of 36.1% from the $1.22 reported a year ago. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



For revenues, the consensus estimate is pegged at $873 million, implying a decline of 12.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Let us delve deeper.

Factors to Note Ahead of HAS’ Q2 Results

Hasbro’s fiscal second-quarter top line is likely to have been weighed down by a combination of macroeconomic uncertainty and tariff-related disruptions, particularly within its Consumer Products segment. While demand remained stable for brands like MAGIC and Monopoly Go!, Hasbro anticipates a slowdown in direct import activity, which might have dampened revenue growth in the quarter. Additionally, ongoing SKU rationalization and strategic portfolio trimming are likely to have constrained top-line upside.



Our model predicts total Consumer Products revenues to decline 23.6% year over year to $400.9 million. On the other hand, total Wizards of the Coast & Digital Gaming and Entertainment revenues are likely to increase 2.1% and 1%, respectively, year over year to $461.4 million and $19 million.



Hasbro has been witnessing strong gaming demand. The company boasts a comprehensive gaming portfolio and is refining gaming experiences across multiple platforms, including face-to-face gaming, tabletop gaming and digital gaming on mobile.



On the bottom line, Hasbro has faced mounting margin pressure from rising input costs tied to tariff exposure and supply-chain shifts. The company expects an estimated gross impact of $100 million to $300 million for the year from tariffs, with $60 million to $180 million potentially hitting net profits even after mitigation efforts. To offset these pressures, Hasbro has accelerated cost-saving initiatives and optimized sourcing, but near-term expenses related to logistics, manufacturing diversification and royalty increases in its Wizards segment are likely to have compressed operating margins in second-quarter 2025.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hasbro, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HAS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hasbro currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

