Has PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PulteGroup (PHM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

PulteGroup is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 24.90% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PHM has moved about 24.58% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 15.53%. As we can see, PulteGroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PHM belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.83% so far this year, so PHM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PHM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

