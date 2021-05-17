Has PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of PulteGroup (PHM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PulteGroup is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PHM has returned 35.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 24.53% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, PulteGroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, PHM is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.22% so far this year, so PHM is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track PHM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

