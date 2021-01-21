Has PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of PulteGroup (PHM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

PulteGroup is a member of our Construction group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 9.40% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PHM has returned about 8.28% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 7.08%. This means that PulteGroup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PHM is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.09% so far this year, meaning that PHM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to PHM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.