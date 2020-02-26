Has PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. PulteGroup (PHM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PHM and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

PulteGroup is one of 100 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 5.76% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PHM has gained about 11.73% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 2.38% on average. This shows that PulteGroup is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, PHM belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.80% this year, meaning that PHM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to PHM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

