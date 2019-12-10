Has PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of PulteGroup (PHM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PHM and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

PulteGroup is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 3.40% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PHM has returned 54.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 38.70% on average. As we can see, PulteGroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PHM belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 53.59% so far this year, so PHM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to PHM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

