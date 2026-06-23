Has PubMatic (PUBM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PubMatic, Inc. is one of 592 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PubMatic, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PUBM's full-year earnings has moved 34% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PUBM has returned about 27.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.7% on average. This shows that PubMatic, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cognex Corporation (CGNX). The stock is up 87.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cognex Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 52.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, PubMatic, Inc. is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 170 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.6% so far this year, so PUBM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Cognex Corporation falls under the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #6. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.1%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on PubMatic, Inc. and Cognex Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.