Has Public Storage (PSA) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Public Storage (PSA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Public Storage is one of 893 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Public Storage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSA's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PSA has returned 2.4% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -0.2%. As we can see, Public Storage is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Atlantic Union (AUB). The stock is up 2.4% year-to-date.

In Atlantic Union's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Public Storage belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 109 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.1% so far this year, so PSA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Atlantic Union belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 89-stock industry is currently ranked #34. The industry has moved -1.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Public Storage and Atlantic Union as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

