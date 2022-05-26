Has ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is one of 1184 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ProPhase Labs, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRPH's full-year earnings has moved 107.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PRPH has moved about 23.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 12.3% on average. This shows that ProPhase Labs, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC (RVLP). The stock is up 38% year-to-date.

For RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ProPhase Labs, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 231 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 25.4% so far this year, so PRPH is performing better in this area. RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC is also part of the same industry.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. and RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

