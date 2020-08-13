Has Prologis (PLD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Prologis (PLD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PLD and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Prologis is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 891 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 3.94% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PLD has gained about 15.41% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -13.95% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Prologis is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PLD is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 118 individual companies and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.95% so far this year, meaning that PLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PLD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

