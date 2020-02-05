Has Prologis (PLD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Prologis (PLD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PLD and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Prologis is a member of our Finance group, which includes 843 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 3.53% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PLD has moved about 4.80% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.83%. This means that Prologis is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PLD belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 118 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.98% so far this year, so PLD is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to PLD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

