Has Prologis (PLD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Prologis (PLD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Prologis is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 0.98% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PLD has returned about 55.91% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 17.04%. This shows that Prologis is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PLD belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.10% so far this year, so PLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on PLD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

