Has Primoris Services (PRIM) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Primoris Services (PRIM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Primoris Services is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Primoris Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRIM's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PRIM has returned 74.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 22.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Primoris Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Construction Partners (ROAD) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 61.8%.

For Construction Partners, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Primoris Services is a member of the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 78.6% so far this year, meaning that PRIM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Construction Partners falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.3%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Primoris Services and Construction Partners. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.