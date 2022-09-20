Has PowerSchool (PWSC) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PowerSchool Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 288 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PowerSchool Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWSC's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PWSC has returned about 12.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -33.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PowerSchool Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Snap-On (SNA) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.5%.

In Snap-On's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PowerSchool Holdings belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.7% so far this year, meaning that PWSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Snap-On, however, belongs to the Tools - Handheld industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved -1.6% so far this year.

PowerSchool Holdings and Snap-On could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



SnapOn Incorporated (SNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.