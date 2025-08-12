Has Potbelly (PBPB) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Potbelly (PBPB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Potbelly is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 202 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Potbelly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBPB's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PBPB has returned 33.8% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.2%. This means that Potbelly is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Casey's General Stores (CASY). The stock is up 30.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Casey's General Stores' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Potbelly belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.1% so far this year, so PBPB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #100. The industry has moved +8.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Potbelly and Casey's General Stores. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

