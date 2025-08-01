Has Popular (BPOP) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Popular (BPOP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Popular is a member of our Finance group, which includes 869 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Popular is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPOP's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BPOP has returned 21.8% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 9%. This means that Popular is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is First Bancorp (FBP). The stock has returned 12.1% year-to-date.

For First Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Popular belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.2% so far this year, so BPOP is performing better in this area. First Bancorp is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Popular and First Bancorp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

