Has Pool (POOL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Pool (POOL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pool is one of 239 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 16.41% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, POOL has returned 60.47% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 5.31% on average. This means that Pool is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 79.44% so far this year, so POOL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track POOL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

