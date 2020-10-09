Has Pool (POOL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Pool (POOL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pool is one of 238 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 21.49% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, POOL has moved about 60.49% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -0.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Pool is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 97.37% so far this year, meaning that POOL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on POOL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

