Has Pool (POOL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Pool (POOL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pool is one of 237 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 27.92% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, POOL has returned 53.28% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 3.97% on average. This means that Pool is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 59.55% this year, meaning that POOL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

POOL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.