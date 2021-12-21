Has Pool Corp. (POOL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Pool Corp. (POOL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pool Corp. is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pool Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, POOL has gained about 44.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -14.7%. This means that Pool Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, AMMO, Inc. (POWW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 63.9%.

Over the past three months, AMMO, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pool Corp. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 42% so far this year, so POOL is performing better in this area. AMMO, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Pool Corp. and AMMO, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

