Has Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AUCOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUCOY's full-year earnings has moved 17.25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AUCOY has gained about 27.58% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 25.12%. This shows that Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AUCOY is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.90% so far this year, meaning that AUCOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track AUCOY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

