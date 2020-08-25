Has Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is one of 235 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUCOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUCOY's full-year earnings has moved 16.33% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AUCOY has moved about 67.53% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 2.06%. This shows that Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AUCOY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.31% so far this year, meaning that AUCOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track AUCOY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

