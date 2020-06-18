Has Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AUCOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUCOY's full-year earnings has moved 17.11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AUCOY has gained about 21.07% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 8.72% on average. This shows that Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AUCOY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.13% so far this year, so AUCOY is performing better in this area.

AUCOY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

