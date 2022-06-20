Has Points.com (PCOM) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Points.com (PCOM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Points.com is one of 321 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Points.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCOM's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PCOM has returned 57.9% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 29.9%. This means that Points.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT). The stock is up 208.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 242.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Points.com belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 46.9% this year, meaning that PCOM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, RCM Technologies, Inc. falls under the Staffing Firms industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #78. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -25.2%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Points.com and RCM Technologies, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

