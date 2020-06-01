Has Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pluristem Therapeutics is one of 889 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PSTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTI's full-year earnings has moved 7.88% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, PSTI has gained about 103.81% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.80%. This means that Pluristem Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PSTI belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.88% so far this year, so PSTI is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on PSTI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

