Has Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Pluristem Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 894 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PSTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTI's full-year earnings has moved 2.65% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, PSTI has gained about 174.87% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.46%. This shows that Pluristem Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PSTI belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 384 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.98% so far this year, meaning that PSTI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to PSTI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

