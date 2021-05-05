Has Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Plug Power (PLUG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Plug Power is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PLUG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLUG's full-year earnings has moved -26.90% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PLUG has gained about -27.46% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 15.59%. This means that Plug Power is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PLUG belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.17% so far this year, meaning that PLUG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

PLUG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

