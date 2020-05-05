Has PLDT (PHI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is PLDT (PHI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PLDT is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 614 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHI's full-year earnings has moved 10.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PHI has returned about 22.11% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -3.69% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PLDT is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PHI belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.61% so far this year, so PHI is performing better in this area.

PHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

