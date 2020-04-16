Has PLDT (PHI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PLDT (PHI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PHI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

PLDT is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHI's full-year earnings has moved 10.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PHI has moved about 12.31% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -7.36% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PLDT is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PHI belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.43% so far this year, so PHI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

