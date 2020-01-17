Has PLDT (PHI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of PLDT (PHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PLDT is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHI's full-year earnings has moved 11.27% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PHI has returned about 5.55% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 5.51% on average. As we can see, PLDT is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PHI belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.47% so far this year, so PHI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

