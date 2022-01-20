Has PlayAGS (AGS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. PlayAGS (AGS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PlayAGS is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 276 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 54.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AGS has moved about 17.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 16.4%. This means that PlayAGS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Electronic Arts (EA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.8%.

In Electronic Arts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 16.3% so far this year, so AGS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Electronic Arts falls under the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #210. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to PlayAGS and Electronic Arts as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.