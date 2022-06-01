Has Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Playa Hotels & Resorts is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 284 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Playa Hotels & Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLYA's full-year earnings has moved 204.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PLYA has returned 8.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 27%. This shows that Playa Hotels & Resorts is outperforming its peers so far this year.

SP Plus (SP) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.3%.

In SP Plus' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Playa Hotels & Resorts belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.2% so far this year, meaning that PLYA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SP Plus, however, belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #106. The industry has moved -14.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Playa Hotels & Resorts and SP Plus as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.