Has Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PAGP and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PAGP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGP's full-year earnings has moved 50.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PAGP has returned 2.37% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 17.01%. This means that Plains Group Holdings, L.P. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, PAGP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.53% so far this year, so PAGP is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track PAGP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.