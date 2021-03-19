Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pioneer Natural Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PXD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PXD's full-year earnings has moved 70.21% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PXD has returned 42.14% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 18.02%. As we can see, Pioneer Natural Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, PXD belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 48.94% this year, meaning that PXD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on PXD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

