Has Pinterest (PINS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Pinterest (PINS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Pinterest is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 616 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS's full-year earnings has moved 22.64% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PINS has returned 213.20% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.77%. This shows that Pinterest is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PINS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 73.08% so far this year, meaning that PINS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PINS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

