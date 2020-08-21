Has Pinterest (PINS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Pinterest (PINS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PINS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Pinterest is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 605 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS's full-year earnings has moved 30.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PINS has gained about 85.09% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.73%. This means that Pinterest is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PINS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 63.10% so far this year, meaning that PINS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PINS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

