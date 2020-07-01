Has Pinterest (PINS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Pinterest (PINS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PINS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Pinterest is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 607 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS's full-year earnings has moved 16.48% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PINS has returned 18.94% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.04%. This means that Pinterest is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PINS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 49.50% so far this year, so PINS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PINS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

