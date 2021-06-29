Has Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Physicians Realty Trust's (NYSE:DOC) stock is up by 5.2% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Physicians Realty Trust's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Physicians Realty Trust is:

2.6% = US$71m ÷ US$2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Physicians Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 2.6% ROE

As you can see, Physicians Realty Trust's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.1%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, Physicians Realty Trust saw an exceptional 26% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Physicians Realty Trust's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.9% in the same period.

NYSE:DOC Past Earnings Growth June 29th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is DOC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DOC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Physicians Realty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Physicians Realty Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 84%, meaning the company retains only 16% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Regardless, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier.

Moreover, Physicians Realty Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 82% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Physicians Realty Trust's future ROE will rise to 3.2% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Physicians Realty Trust certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

