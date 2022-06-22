Has PHX Minerals (PHX) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? (Revised)

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PHX Minerals (PHX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PHX Minerals is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHX Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHX's full-year earnings has moved 107.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PHX has returned about 70.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 25.2% on average. This shows that PHX Minerals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Patterson-UTI (PTEN). The stock has returned 94.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI's current year EPS has increased 125.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PHX Minerals belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 47% so far this year, so PHX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Patterson-UTI belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +47.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on PHX Minerals and Patterson-UTI as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

(Note: We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article released on June 14, 2022 should no longer be relied upon)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.