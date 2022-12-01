Has Pharming Group (PHAR) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (PHAR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1186 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHAR's full-year earnings has moved 102.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PHAR has returned 39.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 16% on average. This means that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT). The stock has returned 21.6% year-to-date.

For POINT Biopharma Global Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 67.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 561 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.7% so far this year, meaning that PHAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR and POINT Biopharma Global Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

