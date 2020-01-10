Has PFSweb (PFSW) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PFSweb (PFSW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

PFSweb is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PFSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFSW's full-year earnings has moved 77.78% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PFSW has returned 21.99% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 2.48%. As we can see, PFSweb is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PFSW belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.53% so far this year, so PFSW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to PFSW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

