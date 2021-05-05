Has Pfizer (PFE) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Pfizer (PFE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pfizer is one of 1018 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFE's full-year earnings has moved 11.63% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PFE has gained about 8.53% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.52%. This means that Pfizer is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PFE belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #233 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.66% so far this year, meaning that PFE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PFE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.