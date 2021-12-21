Has PetroChina (PTR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PetroChina (PTR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PetroChina is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PetroChina is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTR's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PTR has gained about 42.4% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 28.1%. This means that PetroChina is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Sunoco LP (SUN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31%.

Over the past three months, Sunoco LP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, PetroChina belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.1% so far this year, so PTR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sunoco LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved +55.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on PetroChina and Sunoco LP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

