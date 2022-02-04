Has Petrobras (PBR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Petrobras (PBR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Petrobras is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBR's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, PBR has gained about 21.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 12.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Petrobras is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.4%.
The consensus estimate for Galp Energia SGPS SA's current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Petrobras is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.5% so far this year, so PBR is performing better in this area.
Galp Energia SGPS SA, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved +17% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Petrobras and Galp Energia SGPS SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Click to get this free report
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.