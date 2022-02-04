Has Petrobras (PBR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Petrobras (PBR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Petrobras is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBR's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PBR has gained about 21.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 12.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Petrobras is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.4%.

The consensus estimate for Galp Energia SGPS SA's current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Petrobras is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.5% so far this year, so PBR is performing better in this area.

Galp Energia SGPS SA, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved +17% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Petrobras and Galp Energia SGPS SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

