Has PerkinElmer (PKI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of PerkinElmer (PKI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PerkinElmer is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PKI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKI's full-year earnings has moved 33.57% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PKI has returned 45.01% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 39.24%. This means that PerkinElmer is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PKI belongs to the Instruments - Scientific industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.53% this year, meaning that PKI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PKI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

