Has PerkinElmer (PKI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PerkinElmer (PKI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PKI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

PerkinElmer is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PKI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKI's full-year earnings has moved 40.80% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PKI has gained about 21.23% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.65% on average. This means that PerkinElmer is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PKI is a member of the Instruments - Scientific industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.18% so far this year, so PKI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to PKI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.